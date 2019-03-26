Fatal rollover closes Highway 11 southbound lanes near Dundurn, Sask.
Detours are in place after a fatal crash on Tuesday morning on Highway 11 south of Saskatoon.
The fatal rollover happened eight kilometres south of Dundurn on the hill near Blackstrap Lake.
Both southbound lanes are closed as a forensic collision reconstructionist investigates.
A detour has been set up on a grid road to grid road #764 and back onto Highway 11 at Hanley, but police said it is not recommended for large vehicles.
Police said a better option is to use Highway 16 and then head south on Highway 2.
Northbound traffic is not affected.
Saskatoon RCMP expects the highway to remain closed until later in the morning.
