Fatal rollover closes Highway 11 southbound lanes near Dundurn, Sask.

Detours are in place after a fatal crash on Tuesday morning on Highway 11 south of Saskatoon.

The fatal rollover happened eight kilometres south of Dundurn on the hill near Blackstrap Lake.

READ MORE: Woman killed in crash on Highway 16 in Wynyard, Sask.

Both southbound lanes are closed as a forensic collision reconstructionist investigates.

A detour has been set up on a grid road to grid road #764 and back onto Highway 11 at Hanley, but police said it is not recommended for large vehicles.

Police said a better option is to use Highway 16 and then head south on Highway 2.

READ MORE: Firefighters extract man injured in crash south of Saskatoon

Northbound traffic is not affected.

Saskatoon RCMP expects the highway to remain closed until later in the morning.