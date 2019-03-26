Canada
March 26, 2019 8:57 am

Fatal rollover closes Highway 11 southbound lanes near Dundurn, Sask.

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The fatal rollover happened eight kilometres south of Dundurn on Highway 11 near Blackstrap Lake.

File / Global News
A A

Detours are in place after a fatal crash on Tuesday morning on Highway 11 south of Saskatoon.

The fatal rollover happened eight kilometres south of Dundurn on the hill near Blackstrap Lake.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Woman killed in crash on Highway 16 in Wynyard, Sask.

Both southbound lanes are closed as a forensic collision reconstructionist investigates.

A detour has been set up on a grid road to grid road #764 and back onto Highway 11 at Hanley, but police said it is not recommended for large vehicles.

Police said a better option is to use Highway 16 and then head south on Highway 2.

READ MORE: Firefighters extract man injured in crash south of Saskatoon

Northbound traffic is not affected.

Saskatoon RCMP expects the highway to remain closed until later in the morning.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blackstrap Lake
Collision
Crash
Dundurn
Dundurn Saskatchewan
Highway 11
Highway 11 Saskatchewan
Rollover
Sask RCMP
Saskatoon RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.