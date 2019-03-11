Firefighters extract man injured in crash south of Saskatoon
Firefighters had to extract the driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a tree south of Saskatoon on Monday morning.
Saskatoon Fire Department officials said a call came in just before 6:30 a.m. CT of a collision near Highway 11 and Melness Road.
Crews arrived to find a GMC Sierra had left the road and collided with a tree and determined an extrication would be required to remove the driver.
They stabilized and de-energized the truck before extricating a man, the fire department said.
He was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries.
No other details have been released at this time.
