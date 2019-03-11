Canada
March 11, 2019 12:43 pm

Firefighters extract man injured in crash south of Saskatoon

Saskatoon firefighters extracted the driver of a GMC Sierra that left the road and collided with a tree near Highway 11 and Melness Road on March 11, 2019.

Firefighters had to extract the driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a tree south of Saskatoon on Monday morning.

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said a call came in just before 6:30 a.m. CT of a collision near Highway 11 and Melness Road.

Crews arrived to find a GMC Sierra had left the road and collided with a tree and determined an extrication would be required to remove the driver.

They stabilized and de-energized the truck before extricating a man, the fire department said.

He was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.

