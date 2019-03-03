Mounties investigate fatal highway crash in southeast Saskatchewan

Police are investigating a fatal highway crash in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Investigators from the RCMP’s Carlyle, Sask., detachment say a vehicle that was southbound on Highway 9 late Saturday night appears to have hit a snowdrift before veering into the path of a northbound vehicle.

The accident happened just north of Highway 48.

Police say the lone occupant of the southbound vehicle died at the scene.

A passenger in the other vehicle was flown by air ambulance to hospital in Regina, while the driver was transported by road to a local hospital.

No other information was immediately released.