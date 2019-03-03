Canada
March 3, 2019 11:47 am
Updated: March 3, 2019 11:49 am

Mounties investigate fatal highway crash in southeast Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP said one person is dead following a crash just north of Highway 48 Saturday night.

File Photo / Global News
A A

Police are investigating a fatal highway crash in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Investigators from the RCMP’s Carlyle, Sask., detachment say a vehicle that was southbound on Highway 9 late Saturday night appears to have hit a snowdrift before veering into the path of a northbound vehicle.

READ MORE: 3 dead following head-on crash near Melville, Sask.

The accident happened just north of Highway 48.

Police say the lone occupant of the southbound vehicle died at the scene.

READ MORE: Vehicle in fatal pedestrian collision leaves scene on Big River First Nation

A passenger in the other vehicle was flown by air ambulance to hospital in Regina, while the driver was transported by road to a local hospital.

No other information was immediately released.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Air Ambulance
Carlyle
Carlyle RCMP
Fatal Crash
Highway
Highway 48
RCMP
Saskatchewan
Snowdrift
Southeast Saskatchewan

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.