Mounties investigate fatal highway crash in southeast Saskatchewan
Police are investigating a fatal highway crash in southeastern Saskatchewan.
Investigators from the RCMP’s Carlyle, Sask., detachment say a vehicle that was southbound on Highway 9 late Saturday night appears to have hit a snowdrift before veering into the path of a northbound vehicle.
The accident happened just north of Highway 48.
Police say the lone occupant of the southbound vehicle died at the scene.
A passenger in the other vehicle was flown by air ambulance to hospital in Regina, while the driver was transported by road to a local hospital.
No other information was immediately released.
