Saskatoon police investigating after collision leads to death of teenager

The Saskatoon Police Service Collision Analyst Unit continue to investigate a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle, which occurred on Friday afternoon.

A 15-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she was later pronounced dead.

Impaired driving and speed are not considered factors at this time.

The incident happened at the intersection of 2nd Street East and Clarence Avenue South.

Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.

