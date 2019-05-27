Man who fell out of canoe found dead in northern Saskatchewan
A man has died after falling out of a canoe in northern Saskatchewan this past weekend, according to Black Lake RCMP.
Officers were called to respond after someone fell into a body of water roughly 50 kilometres north of Points North, Sask., just after 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.
The missing canoeist was found dead during a search of the shoreline, RCMP said.
His name and age were not released by police.
The Saskatchewan coroner’s service is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
