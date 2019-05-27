Canada
May 27, 2019 8:45 pm
Updated: May 27, 2019 10:46 pm

Man who fell out of canoe found dead in northern Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser is shown.

File / Global News
A man has died after falling out of a canoe in northern Saskatchewan this past weekend, according to Black Lake RCMP.

Officers were called to respond after someone fell into a body of water roughly 50 kilometres north of Points North, Sask., just after 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

The missing canoeist was found dead during a search of the shoreline, RCMP said.

His name and age were not released by police.

The Saskatchewan coroner’s service is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

