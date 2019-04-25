Man feared drowned in Assiniboine River at Kamsack, Sask.

Rescue workers are searching the Assiniboine River in Kamsack, Sask., for a man thought to have drowned.

Kamsack RCMP said they were called to Riverside Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon for a report of persons in distress.

Officers said they arrived to find a woman trying to rescue a man hanging from a log by the dam.

While first responders and witnesses were attempting to save both people, police said the woman fell into the water.

She was pulled from the water, but rescuers said they lost sight of the man.

Police believe the man is dead and lost in the turbulence around the dam.

The RCMP underwater recovery team is attempting to locate the man, and a search is also taking place along the river shoreline.

Kamsack is roughly 350 kilometres east of Saskatoon.