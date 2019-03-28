Man dies after drowning in waters off Burnaby beach

A man is dead after drowning in the waters at Barnet Marine Park in Burnaby, RCMP confirmed Thursday.

Police said they were called to the park at 2:15 p.m. for reports of a kayak that had capsized in the waters off the shore of the park.

Burnaby RCMP said the kayaker, an adult male, was found deceased in the water.

The Canadian Coast Guard deployed its hovercraft team to the scene and managed to pull the body out of the water.

Members of BC Emergency Health Services, Burnaby Fire Department, Coquitlam RCMP and the Vancouver Police Marine Unit also responded.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim out of respect for his family. They added no foul play is suspected, and are treating it as an accident.