Video captures grizzly bear charging at kayaker on Elaho River near Squamish

A group of rafters experienced a frightening close call on the Elaho River near Squamish Friday, when a young grizzly bear swam towards the group’s safety kayaker at top speed.

The adventure group’s tour guide filmed the encounter on his GoPro camera.

READ MORE: ‘My scalp tore and it dropped me’: Bella Coola man describes grizzly bear attack

While grizzly bears are good swimmers, the kayaker managed to get away downstream and the rafting group was also able to safely make their way past the bear.

Sgt. Simon Gravel with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said it’s not unusual to see bears in the area, but he has never seen a grizzly charge a kayak before.

READ MORE: ‘My scalp tore and it dropped me’: Bella Coola man describes grizzly bear attack

“I’ve never seen a kayaker being charged like this,” he said.

“We do have some cases where a black bear or a grizzly bear will bluff charge. In most cases, it’s a defensive behaviour. They’re just trying to communicate that you’re not welcome in the area.”