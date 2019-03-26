Quebec coroner rules out drugs, foul play in Ottawa teen’s death after Osheaga

A Quebec coroner has ruled out any criminal act in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Ottawa teen who drowned in Montreal last summer.

Collins Obiagboso’s body was found in the St. Lawrence River a few days after he was reported missing in early August 2018. He was in town to celebrate his birthday at Osheaga, a popular weekend music festival where his friends last saw him.

READ MORE: Body found in St. Lawrence River is Ottawa man last seen at Osheaga

Quebec coroner Gilles Sainton wrote that it is impossible to tell if Obiagboso accidentally fell into the water or if he had gone in to cool down after leaving the festival on the evening of Aug. 3, 2018. His body was discovered three days later in the water near the venue on Île Sainte-Hélène.

Sainton wrote there is nothing that suggests Obiagboso was the victim of foul play and there were no defensive wounds on his body.

Obiagboso was also not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the report.

The teenager did not have any health issues, but Sainton wrote: “He did not know how to swim well.”

READ MORE: Montreal to upgrade fences around outdoor swimming pools

It also appears no one heard or witnessed Obiagboso in the water, according to Sainton.

“There is no indication that a person’s involvement is suspected or that Mr. Obiagboso has committed an act of suicide,” he wrote.

Sainton said the exact circumstances surrounding Obiagboso’s death could not be determined. The report concludes he died from asphyxiation by drowning.

WATCH: Age limit boosted for unsupervised children in Montreal public pools