Body found in St. Lawrence River is Ottawa man last seen at Osheaga

Montreal police have confirmed the identity of a body found in the St. Lawrence River to be that of Collins Obiagboso.

The 18-year-old man, who was visiting Montreal with friends for Osheaga, was last seen Friday evening around 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Montreal police search for missing boater in Saint Lawrence River

In an email to Global News, Obiagboso’s mother Georgina Mensa Boboe said he had been split up from his friends during the show.

“When they got to the concert, they were all in front of the stage with their hands interlocked so they wouldn’t lose each other,” Boboe said.

“With the crowd pushing and pulling, [his friend] heard Collins yell out ‘no, no,’ released his hands then started walking to back of the stage. That was the last time they saw him.”

Montreal police opened a missing persons report Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, Longueuil police recovered a body from the shores of the St. Lawrence River. Obiagboso’s identity was revealed Tuesday afternoon after his family was informed.

“Initial tests have shown that there were no signs of violence,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

“We have requested a full autopsy to be performed on the body.”