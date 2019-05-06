Body of man recovered from Assiniboine River near Kamsack, Sask.

The search for a man feared drowned in the Assiniboine River near Kamsack, Sask., has ended.

The body of Ernest Severight, 30, was found Sunday morning by community volunteers, roughly 10 kilometres downstream from the Kamsack concrete weir, RCMP said.

Severight, who was from the Cote First Nation, went missing on April 23 after he was seen falling into the water at the base of the weir, police said.

A woman who tried to rescue Severight was herself rescued by first responders when she fell into the river, Kamsack RCMP said.

Many agencies and volunteer groups took part in an extensive search for Severight.

Searchers said they were hampered at times in their search for Severight due to spring runoff and the turbulent waters.

Kamsack is roughly 350 kilometres east of Saskatoon.