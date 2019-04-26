Son expected to survive after father, brother die from drowning in St. James pool

A boy who has been in critical condition since he nearly drowned at a pool in St. James Sunday is expected to live.

An update posted by a family friend on Shreyaan Mishra’s condition says they were told by doctors he will survive, although he has suffered irreversible brain damage.

“This would mean that the child will remain in the hospital for a longer period,” said the friend.

“We thank you all for the support and believe our prayers have brought some relief to the grieving family. We request you all to help and get Anupam Tripathi and Shreyaan Mishra come out of this situation and start leading a better life.”

Shreyaan, 10, his brother Aarav, nine and his father, Ram Nivash, 38, were pulled from the Courts of St. James apartment complex pool Sunday evening and taken to hospital in critical condition.

The boys’ father died Apr. 22, and the youngest son died the following day.

Their mother, Anupam Tripathi, and the boys had just joined their father from India a few months prior. Ram Nivash had moved to Canada about six months before.

Ram was the family’s sole income earner for the family, and an update posted on a fundraiser for the family says he was working on contract and therefore not entitled to death benefits.

The fundraiser has raised $58,000 at the time of publishing this article.

RELATED: Winnipeg Police confirm three taken to hospital after incident at pool