Saskatoon WRT aiding in search for man feared drowned in Kamsack, Sask.

The Saskatoon Fire Department’s water rescue team (WRT) has been called in to help search for a man feared drowned in Kamsack, Sask.

Ernest Severight, 44, went missing on April 23 in the Assiniboine River after police said they were called to Riverside Golf Course for reports of persons in distress.

A woman trying to rescue Severight, who was hanging from a log by the weir, was herself rescued by first responders when she fell into the river, Kamsack RCMP said.

Rescuers said they then lost sight of Severight and fear he drowned.

Search crews said they have been hampered in their search due to the spring runoff and the turbulent waters.

Saskatoon’s WRT was deployed to the area on Monday after RCMP requested their assistance.

Officials said the WRT has the experience, training and equipment to deal with weir rescues.

The WRT’s specialized water rescue craft is designed to perform in fast-moving and unpredictable water, according to fire department officials.

A search along the weir’s boil and upriver from the weir on Monday evening failed to locate Severight, officials said.

The search will continue on Tuesday.

Kamsack is roughly 350 kilometres east of Saskatoon.