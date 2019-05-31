Man’s body found after he tried rescuing a child on Madge Lake

Dallas Miller of Benito, MB’s body was found by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, according to Kamsack RCMP.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

He was initially presumed drowned after an incident during a boat trip at Pelican Point on Madge Lake Thursday afternoon.

Miller, 29, is a father of two. He and two women were on the water with three children on a leisurely outing when the incident occurred.

One of the children was playing in the water near the ladder and was pulled away from the boat by the wind and waves, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Miller tried to rescue the child but was pulled away as well. The two women stepped in and threw life jackets, but wind became an overpowering factor and the child and Miller couldn’t be reached.

One of the women jumped into the water and Miller pushed the child towards her and the child was saved.

Miller, however, wasn’t able to reach them and was lost. He didn’t resurface.

The surface of the water was searched Thursday night by family members and Ministry of Environment conservation officers to no avail.

An extensive search was carried out by the underwater recovery team, Saskatchewan Emergency Services, the Benito Fire and Rescue Department, victim services, the Red Cross, and conservation officers.

Pelican Point and the boat launch were closed during the search for Miller.