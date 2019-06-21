Serious crash near Balgonie, Sask. sends 2 to hospital

Two people are in the hospital following a serious collision that happened near Balgonie, Sask., on Friday morning.

According to the Balgonie Fire Department, a single vehicle coming off the Highway 10 down ramp onto Highway 1 lost control and went over the edge.

Balgonie fire says the incident happened at about 7 a.m.

One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was airlifted by STARS ambulance to hospital, according to Balgonie fire.

The second passenger was transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

Balgonie fire says the cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is being investigated by RCMP.

A section of Highway 1 is closed for further investigation.

More details to come.