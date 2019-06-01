Canada
June 1, 2019 8:37 pm

RCMP close Highway 13 after ‘serious’ crash east of Weyburn

The stretch of highway is expected to be closed for an "extended period of time," according to RCMP.

Part of Highway 13 is closed after a “serious” multi-vehicle crash happened approximately 18 km east of Weyburn on Saturday afternoon

Mounties are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

More to come… 

