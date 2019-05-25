Two-vehicle crash flips car into Regina yard

Regina police are searching for a man involved in a two-vehicle crash near 13th Avenue and Osler Street around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

A car hit a LifeLabs company vehicle after running a stop sign on Osler Street.

The LifeLabs SUV rolled into a neighbouring yard, landing on its roof.

It took several tow trucks to flip the SUV back over.

The LifeLabs driver was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the other car fled the scene on foot, while the passenger remained at the crash site. The passenger was not hurt.

The suspect was last seen running southbound in the east alley in the 2100 block of Osler Street.

Anyone with information can call Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.