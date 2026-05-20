Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal merchants brace for ‘perfect storm’ as playoffs and Grand Prix collide

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted May 20, 2026 9:01 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal merchants gearing up for Grand Prix weekend amid Habs playoff run'
Montreal merchants gearing up for Grand Prix weekend amid Habs playoff run
Watch: The next four days in Montreal will bring a mix of excitement for sports fans and merchants. Many have high hopes with the Canadiens in the playoffs and Montreal's Grand Prix all taking place at the same time. As Phil Carpenter reports, after years of struggling post-pandemic, downtown business owners are hoping for a win.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal merchants are gearing up for what they describe as a “perfect storm” of economic activity this week as the Montreal Canadiens playoff run coincides with the Formula One Grand Prix.

Over the next four days, the city is expected to see a surge of visitors, with business owners and tourism officials saying the rare overlap of major events is something they haven’t seen in years.

“Grand Prix, the Canadiens — what else do we want? It’s a dream,” said Alain Creton, owner of downtown institution Chez Alexandre et Fils on Peel Street.

According to Montreal Centre-Ville group, downtown sales have increased by as much as 70 per cent during the playoff run.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Tourisme Montréal says the economic boost extends beyond game nights, noting that even when the Canadiens are playing on the road, thousands of fans still gather near the Bell Centre, spending money in nearby shops and restaurants.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s still 20,000 people showing up at the Bell Centre and spending money,” said Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

The addition of the Grand Prix is expected to further amplify the impact, with hotels nearing capacity. Officials say occupancy is projected to reach 93 per cent on Saturday and around 90 per cent across the weekend.

Organizers of downtown events say the influx will be significant. The Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival alone is expected to draw roughly 500,000 visitors from Thursday through Sunday.

Longtime Crescent Street business owner Ziggy Eichenbaum, owner of another dowtown institution Ziggy’s Pub, says the atmosphere will be intense — but welcome.

“It’s going to be absolutely chaos.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It's going to be absolutely chaos."

He said the combination of events could help revive businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

Retail expert Rocco Matteo with E3 Consulting cautioned that while the weekend is promising, sustained recovery will require additional support, including addressing construction disruptions and filling vacant storefronts across downtown.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices