Montreal merchants brace for ‘perfect storm’ as playoffs and Grand Prix collide

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Montreal merchants are gearing up for what they describe as a “perfect storm” of economic activity this week as the Montreal Canadiens playoff run coincides with the Formula One Grand Prix.

Over the next four days, the city is expected to see a surge of visitors, with business owners and tourism officials saying the rare overlap of major events is something they haven’t seen in years.

“Grand Prix, the Canadiens — what else do we want? It’s a dream,” said Alain Creton, owner of downtown institution Chez Alexandre et Fils on Peel Street.

According to Montreal Centre-Ville group, downtown sales have increased by as much as 70 per cent during the playoff run.

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Tourisme Montréal says the economic boost extends beyond game nights, noting that even when the Canadiens are playing on the road, thousands of fans still gather near the Bell Centre, spending money in nearby shops and restaurants.

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“There’s still 20,000 people showing up at the Bell Centre and spending money,” said Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

The addition of the Grand Prix is expected to further amplify the impact, with hotels nearing capacity. Officials say occupancy is projected to reach 93 per cent on Saturday and around 90 per cent across the weekend.

Organizers of downtown events say the influx will be significant. The Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival alone is expected to draw roughly 500,000 visitors from Thursday through Sunday.

Longtime Crescent Street business owner Ziggy Eichenbaum, owner of another dowtown institution Ziggy’s Pub, says the atmosphere will be intense — but welcome.

“It’s going to be absolutely chaos.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It's going to be absolutely chaos."

He said the combination of events could help revive businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

Retail expert Rocco Matteo with E3 Consulting cautioned that while the weekend is promising, sustained recovery will require additional support, including addressing construction disruptions and filling vacant storefronts across downtown.