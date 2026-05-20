Hantavirus-hit cruise operator says ship was not source of outbreak

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The operator of the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship said that indications “strongly suggest” the virus was introduced prior to embarkation and “did not originate from the vessel itself.”

The MV Hondius, operated by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, made headlines when three individuals died after contracting hantavirus during their voyage earlier this month.

Hantavirus is mainly spread by contact with rodents or their urine, saliva or droppings, particularly when the material is disturbed and becomes airborne, posing a risk of inhalation, according to the Canadian government. But the hantavirus that has caused the current outbreak, called the Andes virus, may be able to spread between people in rare cases.

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In a statement on Tuesday, Oceanwide Expeditions CEO Remi Bouysset said that the indications are based on “the medical and epidemiological information currently available, including guidance from WHO experts and relevant health authorities.”

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“Investigations remain ongoing regarding the exact location where the virus may have been contracted. At this stage, there is no indication that the source of infection was linked to the vessel’s condition or to Oceanwide Expeditions’ onboard operations,” Bouysset said.

The MV Hondius maintains “strict pest-control and biosecurity procedures onboard our vessels, including regular inspections and monitoring,” according to the CEO.

He said that pest control and biosecurity procedures were performed during the voyage, which began on April 1, and showed no evidence of rodents or pests being present throughout.

“What initially appeared to be an isolated medical situation evolved into a far more serious and complex event, requiring the rapid building of an international coalition and the full activation of crisis management procedures,” Bouysset added.

The response of the cruise ship operator evolved around three operational phases, including “emergency medical stabilization and evacuation operations in Cape Verde,” “controlled disembarkation, screening, quarantine, and transition operations in the Canary Islands” and “vessel transit to Rotterdam, vessel sanitization, crew transition, operational restart, resilience, and lessons learned.”

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The ship arrived safely in Rotterdam on Monday and the remaining crew are being disembarked under the applicable guidance and procedures. The repatriation of the deceased individual who remained on board will take place with “the greatest care and respect,” Bouysset said.

“The vessel will now undergo a complete cleaning and sanitization process, together with the full implementation of additional protocols, procedures, and a complete crew transition before returning to operations. We want to take the necessary time to complete every step properly and responsibly,” he said.

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Bouysset added that Oceanwide Expeditions will ensure that MV Hondius returns to the field “fully prepared and with the highest possible standards of safety and operational readiness, with the continuation of our Arctic season currently planned for 13 June.”

Oceanwide Expeditions said that it has been impacted over the recent weeks “like any company facing an exceptional situation.”

“However, we remain resilient, focused, and financially solid. Since our foundation in 1993, we have navigated challenging periods before, always by staying close to our values: serious operations, small-ship expeditions, experienced people, and long-term thinking,” the company added.

Bouysset said that the company will continue to review the hantavirus situation carefully with relevant experts and authorities and “take the lessons from it seriously.”

“We operate in some of the most remote regions on earth. That comes with responsibility toward our guests, crew, partners, and the environments we explore. Situations like these remind us of the importance of preparation, teamwork, experience, and calm decision-making under pressure,” he added.

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Oceanwide Expedition’s focus now is on “supporting those affected, allowing teams to recover, completing the remaining procedures responsibly, and preparing for the next phase.”

Argentines hunting for source of hantavirus outbreak

Argentine investigators searching for the source of a deadly hantavirus outbreak were trapping rodents in the forests surrounding the southernmost city of Ushuaia on Tuesday, with the aim of detecting the possible presence of the rat-borne virus in an area previously thought unaffected.

The scientists, wearing bright blue gloves and surgical masks, checked the 150 box traps they had set out the previous night, dropping dead rats into black plastic bags that they hoisted into pickup trucks bound for a makeshift lab where they said they’d draw blood samples.

Tuesday’s rat-trapping marks the start of fieldwork within Argentina’s wider investigation into the origin of the contagion that struck the MV Hondius, killing three people, sickening several others and setting off a global scramble to trace passengers and their close contacts.

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View image in full screen Argentine scientists collect traps placed at different points across Ushuaia, Argentina, on May 19, 2026, as part of an investigation into the source of the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship. AP Photo/Lujan Agusti

The state-backed Malbrán Institute, Argentina’s leading research center for infectious diseases, said the team would repeat the routine for the next three days before returning with the samples to the institute’s main Buenos Aires laboratory to test for hantavirus. Testing could take up to one month.

“They were able to capture what was expected,” said Martín Alfaro, the spokesperson for the local health ministry of Tierra del Fuego.

The effort comes almost two weeks after the Argentine Health Ministry first announced it would send the team from the Malbrán Institute to Ushuaia.

“It is important to note that although it is not confirmed that the transmission occurred in Argentina and that Tierra del Fuego has not reported any cases of hantavirus since mandatory reporting of the event began in 1996, these actions are part of the intensified epidemiological surveillance strategy being carried out in coordination with the jurisdictions, which are responsible for strengthening the reporting and detection of cases in their territories,” the Argentine Health Ministry said at the time.

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—With files from The Associated Press