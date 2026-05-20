Anand summons Israeli envoy over ‘mistreatment’ of Canadians aboard flotilla

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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she has directed her officials to summon the Israeli ambassador after the “mistreatment of civilians” aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla.

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A number of Canadians were among those detained when Israel intercepted the flotilla near Cyprus on Monday.

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