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Politics

Anand summons Israeli envoy over ‘mistreatment’ of Canadians aboard flotilla

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2026 11:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Israel ‘illegally boards’ Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters to stop Gaza aid'
Israel ‘illegally boards’ Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters to stop Gaza aid
Eyewitness video showed on Monday Israeli forces boarding and taking control of two more boats in a flotilla aiming to break the Israeli blockade and bring aid to Gaza. Israeli forces have intercepted more than 10 boats on the Global Sumud Flotilla. Organizers said 54 vessels carrying 426 people from 39 countries were in international waters roughly 250 nautical miles (463 km) from Gaza when Israeli forces began intercepting the boats.
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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she has directed her officials to summon the Israeli ambassador after the “mistreatment of civilians” aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla.

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A number of Canadians were among those detained when Israel intercepted the flotilla near Cyprus on Monday.

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