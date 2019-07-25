Train collides with semi near Yorkton, Sask.

A semi hauling fuel and a train were involved in a collision on the south-side of Yorkton, Sask. around 11:37 a.m. Thursday, according to local RCMP.

The incident took place on where the tracks cross Highway 9, near the Wal-Mart and Superstore.

Police say the area is blocked to traffic and a detour is set up to Highway 10. They add motorists are asked to use caution in the area and be aware of emergency personnel working on scene.

The RCMP say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.