Motorcycle and CSC transport vehicle crash near Whitewood, Sask. leaves one dead

A 62-year-old man has died following a collision near Whitewood, Sask. on Wednesday afternoon.

Broadview RCMP responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a Correctional Service Canada (CSC) transport vehicle at the intersection of Highway and 1 and Highway 9 shortly before noon.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to a hospital in Broadview, where he passed away a short time later, according to police.

Police say the driver and passengers of the CSC vehicle were unharmed.

RCMP are not releasing the name of the deceased.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the collision and there no charges anticipated.

Police continues to investigate.