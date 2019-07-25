Canada
July 25, 2019 4:48 pm

Motorcycle and CSC transport vehicle crash near Whitewood, Sask. leaves one dead

By Online Producer  Global News

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to a hospital in Broadview, where he passed away a short time later, according to police.

File / Global News
A A

A 62-year-old man has died following a collision near Whitewood, Sask. on Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below

Broadview RCMP responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a Correctional Service Canada (CSC) transport vehicle at the intersection of Highway and 1 and Highway 9 shortly before noon.

READ MORE: Train collides with semi near Yorkton, Sask.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to a hospital in Broadview, where he passed away a short time later, according to police.

Police say the driver and passengers of the CSC vehicle were unharmed.

RCMP are not releasing the name of the deceased.

WATCH: (July 23, 2019) Suspects in northern B.C. murders believed to be headed for Saskatchewan

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the collision and there no charges anticipated.

Police continues to investigate.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Broadview
Broadview RCMP
Collision
Correctional Service Canada
CSC
Fatal Collision
Motorcycle Crash
RCMP
Transport Vehicle
Whitewood

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.