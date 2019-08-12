Injured man involved in multi-vehicle crash dies in Saskatoon hospital

A 32-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood.

The collision occurred at the intersection of 19th Street West and Avenue F South on the morning of July 30.

Initially, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said it appeared one vehicle involved may have disobeyed a stop sign at a high rate of speed, causing a second vehicle to collide with it.

Two other vehicles were also struck following the initial crash.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department removed an occupant trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries on Aug. 1, according to SPS. His name was not released by police.

Two others, a second man and a woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Members of the SPS collision analyst unit are still investigating the collision.