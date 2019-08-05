Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle at College and McOrmond
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision involving a vehicle Sunday night in Saskatoon, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene at College Drive and McOrmond Drive at about 10:15 p.m.
They say the 26-year-old motorcyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
On hand were the Saskatoon Police Service, the Saskatoon Fire Department, and Medavie Health Services West.
A small car was driving southbound on McOrmond Drive when the motorcycle travelling northbound turned left in front of the car to merge onto College Drive westbound, according to police.
Police say the vehicle struck the motorcycle during the turn.
The motorcyclist was transported to hospital for treatment of injuries and the collision remains under investigation.
Police say charges are pending.
