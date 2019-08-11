2 people transported to hospital in multi-vehicle Circle Drive collision

Saskatoon police say two people were transported to hospital in stable condition after a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday.

The victims were a 95-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man.

The collision occurred on Circle Drive just north of 8th Street around 11 a.m., according to police.

Emergency crews were on scene and vehicles travelling northbound on Circle Drive were asked to find alternate routes as emergency personnel worked.

As of about 1 p.m., members from the collision analyst unit were on the scene and Circle Drive northbound traffic was being diverted onto 8th Street as the investigation carried on.

No further details were provided.