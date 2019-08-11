Traffic
August 11, 2019 3:21 pm

2 people transported to hospital in multi-vehicle Circle Drive collision

By Online Producer  Global News

A multi-vehicle collision sent two people to hospital Sunday in Saskatoon, according to police.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police say two people were transported to hospital in stable condition after a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday.

The victims were a 95-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man.

The collision occurred on Circle Drive just north of 8th Street around 11 a.m., according to police.

READ MORE: Man hospitalized after single-vehicle collision on Circle Drive

Emergency crews were on scene and vehicles travelling northbound on Circle Drive were asked to find alternate routes as emergency personnel worked.

As of about 1 p.m., members from the collision analyst unit were on the scene and Circle Drive northbound traffic was being diverted onto 8th Street as the investigation carried on.

No further details were provided.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Circle Drive
Circle Drive Collision
Circle Drive Saskatoon
EMS
multi-vehicle collision
Saskatoon Collision
Saskatoon Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.