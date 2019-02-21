One hurt in multi-vehicle collision on Circle Drive by Valley Road
A multi-vehicle collision in Saskatoon has left one person injured and over a dozen vehicles damaged.
The crash on Circle Drive South close to Valley Road was reported to the Saskatoon Fire Department at roughly 7:40 a.m. CT on Feb. 21.
Saskatoon police said at least 14 vehicles are known to have been involved, including a semi.
Only one motorist was taken to hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
All other injuries are reported to be minor.
Fire crews performed fluid and debris clean-up while tow trucks removed 10 damaged vehicles from the scene.
Police said road conditions were a contributing factor in the collision.
The section of Circle Drive has been reopened to traffic.
Police are asking anyone else involved in the crash to file a report.
