One hurt in multi-vehicle collision on Circle Drive by Valley Road

Emergency service in Saskatoon were called to a multi-vehicle collision on Circle Drive South close to Valley Road.

A multi-vehicle collision in Saskatoon has left one person injured and over a dozen vehicles damaged.

The crash on Circle Drive South close to Valley Road was reported to the Saskatoon Fire Department at roughly 7:40 a.m. CT on Feb. 21.

Global News
Saskatoon police said at least 14 vehicles are known to have been involved, including a semi.

Only one motorist was taken to hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

All other injuries are reported to be minor.

Fire crews performed fluid and debris clean-up while tow trucks removed 10 damaged vehicles from the scene.

Police said road conditions were a contributing factor in the collision.

The section of Circle Drive has been reopened to traffic.

Police are asking anyone else involved in the crash to file a report.

