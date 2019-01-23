Derailed train cars removed from Highway 11 north of Saskatoon

All 30 cars from a CN train that derailed Tuesday morning north of Saskatoon have been cleared from the crash scene.

The cars left the track on Highway 11, closing all lanes to traffic.

One southbound lane has since reopened to traffic.

City officials said repairs to the track by CN crews continues Wednesday morning.

Once the repairs are complete, the highway will need to be inspected before it re-opens to traffic.

Northbound traffic is being re-routed on Highway 12 to Martensville and Highway 305, and then back on Highway 11 north of Warman.

Wanuskewin Road northbound remains closed just past Penner Road to allow access to Cathedral Bluffs.

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) continue to investigate the cause of the derailment.