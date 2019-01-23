Canada
January 23, 2019 8:52 am

Derailed train cars removed from Highway 11 north of Saskatoon

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Video of a CN train derailment north of Saskatoon on Jan.22, 2019. Courtesy: Braden Rein.

A A

All 30 cars from a CN train that derailed Tuesday morning north of Saskatoon have been cleared from the crash scene.

The cars left the track on Highway 11, closing all lanes to traffic.

READ MORE: CN train derails north of Saskatoon

One southbound lane has since reopened to traffic.

City officials said repairs to the track by CN crews continues Wednesday morning.

Once the repairs are complete, the highway will need to be inspected before it re-opens to traffic.

WATCH BELOW: Coverage of the train derailment north of Saskatoon

Northbound traffic is being re-routed on Highway 12 to Martensville and Highway 305, and then back on Highway 11 north of Warman.

Wanuskewin Road northbound remains closed just past Penner Road to allow access to Cathedral Bluffs.

READ MORE: CP freight train derails near Ernfold, Sask.

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) continue to investigate the cause of the derailment.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian National
CN Rail
Highway 11
Highway 11 Saskatoon
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Train Derailment
Train Derailment
Train Derailment Saskatoon
Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Wanuskewin Road
Wanuskewin Road Saskatoon

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.