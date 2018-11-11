No injuries in freight train derailment in Scarborough

Emergency officials are investigating what caused five freight train cars to derail overnight in Scarborough.

Investigators said they received a call around 2:41 a.m. for a train derailment at Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police said there were three cars on their side, with one partially blocking traffic on Kennedy Road.

Officers said they believe the train was carrying hazardous materials on board, but no leaks were discovered.

Investigators said no injuries have been reported from this incident.

CN Rail says no dangerous goods were released from the train cars and that the company is working with local emergency services.

–With files from the Canadian Press