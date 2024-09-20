16 people out on bail accused of large-scale retail thefts at LCBO, Home Depot in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say 16 people, who were all out on release orders, are facing more than 1,500 charges between them in connection with several retail thefts at the LCBO and Home Depot.

Police said over a nine-month-long investigation between October 2023 and July 2024, Project Spartan found several suspects “who were believed to be involved in large-scale organized retail theft” across the region and the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators collaborated with LCBO’s resource protection unit as well as Home Depot’s asset protection department.

Officers found that during these thefts, high-value items were often stolen with the alleged intent of being resold throughout the community.

“In some cases, the suspects would work in groups and walk into a store, stealing numerous items and walk out,” police said. “Occasionally, suspects would resort to threats of violence, either verbally or by brandishing a weapon if approached.”

After 10 investigations, officers arrested 16 people and a total of 1,538 charges were laid — including 797 charges for failing to comply with a release order, police said.

According to the list of charges, the accused are between the ages of 25 and 63 and are mostly from the GTA with one person from Quebec.

Police said at the time all 16 suspects were arrested, they were all out on bail.

The value of the items stolen was $623,852, investigators noted.

“Our collaboration with police services across the province is critical in holding criminals accountable – even after they have left the store,” said Marty Power with LCBO’s resource protection.

“We continue to leverage tools and resources designed to maintain a safe and enjoyable shopping environment. A key aspect of this effort is our ongoing partnership with local law enforcement,” said Paul Dedonato with Home Depot’s asset protection.