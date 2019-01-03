Transportation Safety Board investigating 27-car train derailment in Yoho National Park

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is investigating a 27-car train derailment near Field, B.C.

The TSB said it happened around 10:10 PT, at the Upper-Spiral Tunnel in Yoho Park.

“More specifically, it’s mile 130 of the CP Laggan [Subdivision] travelling at 14 miles per hour,” said TSB spokesperson Alexandre Fournier.

Fournier added that TSB investigators would be on site late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The agency said the train was operated by CP Rail and was travelling west at the time.

CP Rail said the derailment involved a “mixed manifest” train carrying a “variety of commodities.”

It said no one was hurt in the incident and there was no risk to public safety, and that it was investigating the cause of the derailment.