Students, driver injured after crash between school bus and SUV in Saskatoon

The driver of an SUV and two students were injured after a collision between the vehicle and a school bus.

Saskatoon police believed the SUV ran a red light at the intersection of Taylor Street East and Cumberland Avenue South at roughly 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the bus struck the vehicle, pushed it through the intersection, and into a tree on Cumberland.

Firefighters said the SUV driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. Police believe he suffered serious injuries.

Police said 16 students were on the bus. Fire officials said two students suffered minor injuries and one was taken to hospital for further evaluation.

Taylor Street is currently closed between Cumberland Avenue South and Cairns Avenue, and Cumberland Avenue is closed from 1st Street to Isabella Street East while police carry out their investigation.