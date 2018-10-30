Canada
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed 3 people on Highway 1

Three people are dead after a collision on the Trans-Canada highway Monday (Oct.29) night.

RCMP were alerted about a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction on Highway 1 near Tomkins, Sask. The vehicle was reportedly travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

While on route, another call came in reporting a head-on collision five kilometers east of Tompkins involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived they found two vehicles had collided.

A 66-year-old man from Gull Lake, who was the only person in the westbound vehicle, was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old woman and a 62-year-old woman, both from Shaunavon, Sask., were both pronounced dead at the scene. A baby in the back seat was taken out of the vehicle by witnesses and transported to a Swift Current hospital.

The baby’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.

