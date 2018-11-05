1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Ochapowace First Nation

A woman is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on the Ochapowace First Nation on Sunday.

Broadview RCMP, Whitewood Fire Department, and EMS from Whitewood and Grenfell were called to the incident near the Ochapowace Multiplex at around 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Sask. RCMP to conduct traffic safety initiative this weekend

Investigators said they believe the driver of a van was heading eastbound on a grid road when the vehicle entered the gravel shoulder and the driver overcorrected and lost control. The van rolled over three times in the south ditch.

One woman was thrown from the van and declared dead at the scene. The two other women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Two dead after crash on Highway 6

A forensic reconstructionist was on the scene and investigation is ongoing.