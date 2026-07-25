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Canada

Canadian intern at NATO military HQ arrested in Belgium on spying charge

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 25, 2026 10:17 am
1 min read
Flags flap in the wind outside of NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. View image in full screen
Flags flap in the wind outside of NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. AP Photo/Virginia Mayo
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A Canadian woman of Chinese origin who was an intern at NATO’s military headquarters in Belgium has been arrested on spying charges, Belgian prosecutors said on Saturday.

“She is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country and of being a member of a criminal organisation,” the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The woman worked as an intern at NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in the Belgian city of Mons, the statement said. It did not provide further details of her identity or the country or organisation she is suspected of spying for.

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SHAPE is NATO’s top military headquarters, the base of Allied Command Operations, which is responsible for planning and carrying out all operations of the 32-member transatlantic security alliance.

The suspect had come to the attention of SHAPE’s security services, who reported her to Belgian intelligence officials, according to the prosecutors’ statement.

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Investigators searched the suspect’s home and her workplace at SHAPE, and she was placed under arrest on Friday.

A SHAPE spokesperson said there was no indication that NATO or SHAPE operational readiness, command and control arrangements or ongoing tasks had been affected.

“SHAPE continues to fulfil its responsibilities without interruption,” he said.

The prosecutor’s office said it would make no further comment as investigations continued.

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