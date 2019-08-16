Canada
August 16, 2019 5:09 pm

Head-on crash in northern Saskatchewan leaves 1 dead

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A man is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 2 south of La Ronge, Sask., according to police.

Google Maps
A A

La Ronge RCMP say a man is dead following a head-on crash in northern Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle vehicle collision approximately 30 kilometres south of La Ronge at roughly 1 p.m. CT on Aug. 15.

READ MORE: Woman seriously injured in northern Saskatchewan ATV collision

A car was travelling north along Highway 2 when it collided with a semi-truck heading the opposite direction, police said.

The lone occupant in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has yet to be determined by autopsy.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, according to RCMP.

WATCH (June 27, 2019): RCMP 4×4 training track test drive

The semi-truck was empty at the time of the crash.

RCMP and the coroner’s office are still investigating.

La Ronge is roughly 345 km north of Saskatoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car
Fatal Crash
Highway 2
La Ronge
La Ronge RCMP
La Ronge Saskatchewan
Northern Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP
Semi
Two Vehicle Crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.