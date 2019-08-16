Head-on crash in northern Saskatchewan leaves 1 dead

La Ronge RCMP say a man is dead following a head-on crash in northern Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle vehicle collision approximately 30 kilometres south of La Ronge at roughly 1 p.m. CT on Aug. 15.

A car was travelling north along Highway 2 when it collided with a semi-truck heading the opposite direction, police said.

The lone occupant in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has yet to be determined by autopsy.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, according to RCMP.

The semi-truck was empty at the time of the crash.

RCMP and the coroner’s office are still investigating.

La Ronge is roughly 345 km north of Saskatoon.

