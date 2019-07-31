Saskatoon RCMP recover body along Blackstrap Lake

Saskatoon RCMP have recovered a body along Blackstrap Lake, south of Saskatoon.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, police said in a release.

Police have been searching for a 36-year-old man, who went missing on July 27 while jet skiing at the north end of the lake.

The Saskatchewan and Manitoba underwater recovery teams were called in to assist with the search.

Officials said that the operation wrapped up Tuesday evening and victim services are providing support to the family.

Saskatoon RCMP said members will continue to patrol the shoreline, north of the bridge, until recovery efforts are complete.

Boat launches, which were closed during the search, have now reopened and police said regular boating has resumed on the lake.