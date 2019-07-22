North York man drowns in Muskoka River: OPP

A 20-year-old man from North York has drowned after he went swimming in the Muskoka River in Bracebridge on Sunday afternoon, OPP says.

According to police, Roberto Carmona was swimming in the river with a friend when he failed to surface shortly before 1 p.m.

Carmona went into distress and slipped under the water, officers said.

Police say the man was located by bystanders and CPR was initiated.

Bracebridge OPP and emergency crews also attended the scene, officers say.

Carmona was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

