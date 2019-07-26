OPP investigating reported drowning in Three Brothers Falls north of Kinmount
OPP are investigating after a man reportedly drowned in Minden Hills Township on Friday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., emergency responders were called to Boldts Lane along Three Brothers Falls, a waterfalls area where the Burnt River and Irondale River meet, about five kilometres northeast of Kinmount or 65 kilometres north of Lindsay.
An individual representing the Three Brothers Falls Cottage Association would not permit Global News Peterborough onto the private road.
The man — who declined to give his name— said a man was deceased in the river.
Haliburton Highlands OPP remain on scene investigating.
More to come…
