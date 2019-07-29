RCMP continue to search for missing 36-year-old jet skier at Blackstrap Lake

Saskatchewan RCMP continues to search for a 36-year-old man who went missing while jet skiing at Blackstrap Lake on Saturday.

Saskatoon RCMP responded around 8:45 p.m. and search efforts began immediately with Dundurn Fire and Rescue, STARS air ambulance, Saskatoon Police Service Air Support and Saskatoon Fire.

Police say initial recovery efforts were unsuccessful due to the darkness and strong winds.

Manitoba RCMP Underwater Recovery Team are now assisting in the search efforts. Saskatoon RCMP will remain on scene at the far north end of the lake until recovery efforts are complete.

For the remainder of the search, police are restricting boat traffic at the north end of Blackstrap Lake.

People are being asked to use alternate boat launches to give resources enough space to conduct the search.

The man was the lone occupant of the jet ski, according to police.

Blackstrap Lake is located 35 minutes south of Saskatoon.