Regina’s Darke Hall layout design unveiled

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina staple is starting to come back to life. The historic Darke Hall at the University of Regina‘s campus unveiled it’s layout plans Friday ahead of its projected opening in 2021.

“This will be the kind of concert and performance hall, that will draw amazing performers from around the world and enhance the culture of the city tremendously,” said Vianne Timmons, president and vice-chancellor at the University of Regina.

The 500-seat performing arts centre will feature accessible options in all price points and a dramatic new exterior.

“It harkens back to the oldest concepts of theatre entrances and brings a sense of drama to the theatre’s design,” said James Youck, architect and principal at P3Architecture Partnership.

Also featured is an enhanced balcony and seating that is all arched towards the stage as opposed to its previous perpendicular viewing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Developing the new look for Darke Hall has been a labour of love for myself and for everyone else who has been involved in the design process,” said Youck. “Our priority was always to ensure that the history and heritage of this building was preserved as we tried to create a warm and welcoming space for the entire community to experience performance art in all its forms.”

A patron bar is pictured, which will sit in the lower level. Provided / University Advancement and Communications

“Along with so many other members of the community, I cannot wait for early 2021 when Darke Hall will once again take its rightful place as a temple for the arts in Regina, as it was when it first opened almost a hundred years ago,” said Timmons.

Story continues below advertisement

“These drawings show how beautiful this glorious building will be when the renovation and restoration process is complete.”

Design plans aim to keep Darke Hall’s historic look while moving the building forward to create an elegant new look.

The final estimate on the 90-year-old building’s restoration is about $15 million dollars, of which only $542,306 is left to raise.