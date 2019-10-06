$3K worth of meth, firearms seized after Moose Jaw vehicle stop

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop in Moose Jaw, Sask., resulted in a male being arrested and handed drug trafficking and possession charges.

Moose Jaw police say they were conducting an investigation that resulted in a vehicle stop in the city’s North West area which led to the arrest of Jason Fudge.

Officers seized about $3,000 street value worth of methamphetamine. Police say they searched a related residence in the central area and seized a firearm and a loaded magazine.

Fudge is facing a number of charges including possession of crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and numerous other weapons-related offences.

Fudge will appear in court Monday morning.

