Crystal meth, cocaine seized in Onion Lake, Sask., bust: RCMP
Members of the Saskatchewan RCMP crime reduction team (CRT) said they seized crystal meth and cocaine during a bust in Onion Lake.
On July 18, the CRT was in the area looking for a man wanted on numerous warrants related to alleged assault and firearm offences when they noticed several people outside a home in the community, police said in a release.
RCMP said the people outside the house denied knowing where the man was.
Officers then searched the area, where they reportedly found a man matching the suspect description hiding in the tall grass, according to police. He was arrested.
Police said cannabis and a large quantity of Canadian currency were also seized, along with the crystal meth and cocaine.
Philip Scott Heathen, 35, is facing 12 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer and escaping lawful custody.
Heathen will be back in Lloydminster provincial court on July 22.
