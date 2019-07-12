Crime
July 12, 2019 6:10 pm

Nunchucks, drugs seized during search at Prince Albert, Sask. home

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Nunchucks, meth and cocaine were seized by police during a search in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
Drug and weapon charges have been laid against two people after a home was searched in Prince Albert, Sask., on Thursday.

Members of Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET), and the criminal investigation division executed the search in the 800-block of 15th Street West just before 8 p.m. CT.

As a result, officers seized 116.5 grams of methamphetamine, 19.2 grams of cocaine, two bear spray canisters and nunchucks.

A 40-year-old man is facing charges of possession of meth and a weapon.

A 24-year-old woman is facing offences that include possession of cocaine and meth for the purposes of trafficking as well as breaching a court order.

Both of the accused are from Prince Albert.

ISET is made up of RCMP and Prince Albert Police Service members.

