Nunchucks, drugs seized during search at Prince Albert, Sask. home
Drug and weapon charges have been laid against two people after a home was searched in Prince Albert, Sask., on Thursday.
Members of Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET), and the criminal investigation division executed the search in the 800-block of 15th Street West just before 8 p.m. CT.
As a result, officers seized 116.5 grams of methamphetamine, 19.2 grams of cocaine, two bear spray canisters and nunchucks.
A 40-year-old man is facing charges of possession of meth and a weapon.
A 24-year-old woman is facing offences that include possession of cocaine and meth for the purposes of trafficking as well as breaching a court order.
Both of the accused are from Prince Albert.
ISET is made up of RCMP and Prince Albert Police Service members.
