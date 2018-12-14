Crime
December 14, 2018 4:41 pm
Updated: December 14, 2018 4:42 pm

Drugs, $27K seized by officers in Prince Albert, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police seized meth, hydromorphone and fentanyl during two searches in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
Two people are facing drug charges following an investigation by the Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) in Prince Albert, Sask.

Officers executed two searches in the 2600-block of 6th Avenue East and the 500-block of 21st Street East on Thursday evening.

ISET seized ecstasy, hydromorphone, codeine, methamphetamine, and 282 grams of cocaine. Material used for drug trafficking and $26,860 cash were also found.

A 33-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of fentanyl, codeine, hydromorphone and ecstasy as well as possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Both were scheduled to make their first provincial court appearances on Friday.

