Drugs, $27K seized by officers in Prince Albert, Sask.

Two people are facing drug charges following an investigation by the Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) in Prince Albert, Sask.

Officers executed two searches in the 2600-block of 6th Avenue East and the 500-block of 21st Street East on Thursday evening.

ISET seized ecstasy, hydromorphone, codeine, methamphetamine, and 282 grams of cocaine. Material used for drug trafficking and $26,860 cash were also found.

A 33-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of fentanyl, codeine, hydromorphone and ecstasy as well as possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Both were scheduled to make their first provincial court appearances on Friday.