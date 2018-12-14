Drugs, $27K seized by officers in Prince Albert, Sask.
Two people are facing drug charges following an investigation by the Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) in Prince Albert, Sask.
Officers executed two searches in the 2600-block of 6th Avenue East and the 500-block of 21st Street East on Thursday evening.
READ MORE: 54 charges laid after searches turn up guns, drugs in Prince Albert, Sask.
ISET seized ecstasy, hydromorphone, codeine, methamphetamine, and 282 grams of cocaine. Material used for drug trafficking and $26,860 cash were also found.
A 33-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of fentanyl, codeine, hydromorphone and ecstasy as well as possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Both were scheduled to make their first provincial court appearances on Friday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.