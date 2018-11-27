Crime
November 27, 2018 9:53 am

Crack cocaine, meth, firearms seized in Prince Albert, Sask. drug bust

Prince Albert police said more than 320 grams of crack cocaine and 60 grams of meth were seized in the Nov. 23, 2018 bust.

Prince Albert police said nine people have been charged after drugs and weapons were seized in a bust.

Members of the Prince Albert integrated street enforcement team (ISET) and the tactical unit made the bust when they searched a home on Nov. 23 in the 200 block of 24 Street East.

More than 320 grams of crack cocaine and 60 grams of meth were seized, according to police, along with a large amount of Canadian currency, a revolver, and a handgun.

Police said several men tried to flee during the bust, but were tracked done by officers and a police dog.

Four men from Edmonton, a Calgary man, and a man and woman from Prince Albert are charged with possession of cocaine and meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained from proceeds of trafficking, and 12 firearms-related charges.

Two other men, one from Calgary and the other from Edmonton, are facing four firearms-related charges. The Edmonton man is also charge with breaching a youth sentence.

They appeared Monday in Prince Albert provincial court on the charges.

