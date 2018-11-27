Crack cocaine, meth, firearms seized in Prince Albert, Sask. drug bust

Prince Albert police said nine people have been charged after drugs and weapons were seized in a bust.

Members of the Prince Albert integrated street enforcement team (ISET) and the tactical unit made the bust when they searched a home on Nov. 23 in the 200 block of 24 Street East.

READ MORE: Saskatoon man arrested, guns and crack seized in Winnipeg bust

More than 320 grams of crack cocaine and 60 grams of meth were seized, according to police, along with a large amount of Canadian currency, a revolver, and a handgun.

Police said several men tried to flee during the bust, but were tracked done by officers and a police dog.

Four men from Edmonton, a Calgary man, and a man and woman from Prince Albert are charged with possession of cocaine and meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained from proceeds of trafficking, and 12 firearms-related charges.

READ MORE: Meth, cocaine found on driver trying to evade Saskatoon police in Jeep

Two other men, one from Calgary and the other from Edmonton, are facing four firearms-related charges. The Edmonton man is also charge with breaching a youth sentence.

They appeared Monday in Prince Albert provincial court on the charges.