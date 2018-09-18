Crime
Guns, drugs seized in Prince Albert, Sask. bust

A number of weapons, including two pistols, along with drugs were seized in a Prince Albert, Sask. bust on Sept. 14, 2018.

Four people are facing weapons and drug charges after a bust in Prince Albert, Sask.

Members of the integrated street enforcement team and the Prince Albert police tactical team searched a home in the 700-block of 14 Street West late in the afternoon of Sept. 14.

A number of weapons were seized, including two pistols, a replica handgun, knives, and swords.

Police also seized what is believed to be cocaine, codeine and gabapentin pills, marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

Three Edmonton men, 29, 24, and 23, and an 18-year-old Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask., woman are facing a number of firearm-related charges, along with cocaine possession and possession of property derived from the proceeds of crime charges.

They made their first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.

