Prince Albert woman charged with impaired driving

Thomas Piller

Prince Albert police have charged a 26-year-old woman with impaired driving after she was stopped by officers this past weekend.

A driver suspected of being under the influence was pulled over by officers in the 100-block of 25th Street West at around 4:10 a.m. CT on Sept. 15.

Police said the driver appeared impaired and evidence of alcohol consumption was found in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and brought to the police station, where she failed breathalyzer tests.

The Prince Albert woman is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding .08.

She was released and is scheduled to make her next Prince Albert provincial court appearance on Oct. 8.

