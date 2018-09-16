Saskatoon woman facing impaired driving charges
A 21-year-old Saskatoon woman has been charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle collision early Sunday morning.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Idylwyld Drive and 24th Street just before 12:30 a.m.
The woman was driving northbound on Idylwyld Drive when another vehicle travelling south turned left in front of her.
Medavie Health Services West responded to the scene, but no medical attention was needed.
The operator of the second vehicle was charged with failing to yield right-of-way when turning left.
