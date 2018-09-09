22-year-old Saskatoon woman charged with impaired driving after collision

A Saskatoon woman, 22, has been charged with impaired driving after colliding with a parked vehicle Friday night.

Two off-duty Saskatoon police officers made the arrest just after 10:30 p.m. when they witnessed a westbound vehicle nearly hit a pedestrian before colliding with a parked vehicle, near the 500 block of 20th Street West.

The driver continued on after the collision before stopping at 20th Street and Avenue M, where she was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

The woman is also being charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident and will appear in court later this month.