Boys facing charges after sawed-off rifle seized in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police have charged two boys after a sawed-off rifle was seized on Thursday.

Officers were initially called to a complaint of a youth with outstanding warrants in the 200-block of 10th Street East at around 4 p.m. CT on Sept. 13.

The youth, along with another boy, were found in a nearby parking lot. Both were arrested for officer safety, and then searched.

Police said the second youth had a concealed, loaded gun.

A 17-year-old Prince Albert boy is facing six firearm-related charges, and two breaches of a youth sentence.

Police have also charged a 15-year-old boy from Swan River, Man., with five firearms-related offences.

Both accused are expected to appear Friday in Prince Albert provincial court.